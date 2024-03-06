We open Press Review with an exclusive from 'The Wall Street Journal', which, citing sources close to the campaign of the Republican candidate Nikki Haley, affirms that this Wednesday morning, after the poor result achieved by the former governor of South Carolina in the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, will resign and will not run as Donald Trump's opponent to win the party's nomination for President at the Milwaukee National Convention in July.

