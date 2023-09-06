We open a press review with the reports of the independent media in Iran, which this Wednesday, September 6, speak of a new wave of repression by the authorities just 10 days after one year since the young Mahsa Amini died under police custody after being arrested for wearing the Islamic headscarf improperly. The press denounces a “purge” in the university sector, with more than 200 professors critical of the Government dismissed or forced to retire.

#Press #review #wave #repression #Iran #days #anniversary #death #Mahsa #Amini