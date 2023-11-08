





We open Press Review with an analysis by the British media ‘The Guardian’ of the words of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, when he mentioned in a recent interview that Tel Aviv’s plans after the war against Hamas in Gaza involve fully assuming security of the territory for an “indefinite” period. This extreme, the text states, could open a new episode of violence in the Strip, just as it happened in the years when Israel took military control of the territory, between 1967 and 2005.