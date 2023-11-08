First modification:
We open Press Review with an analysis by the British media ‘The Guardian’ of the words of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, when he mentioned in a recent interview that Tel Aviv’s plans after the war against Hamas in Gaza involve fully assuming security of the territory for an “indefinite” period. This extreme, the text states, could open a new episode of violence in the Strip, just as it happened in the years when Israel took military control of the territory, between 1967 and 2005.
* Errata: In the chronicle, on two of the three occasions in which the date of Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza is mentioned, it is said to be 2015, when it is 2005.
