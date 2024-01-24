Press review – “Netanyahu is running out of lies”: 'Haaretz' attacks the Israeli prime minister

We opened Press Review in Israel, where negotiations began between the Executive and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza for one month. While the mediators maintain that the agreement is “still far away” due to disagreements between the parties, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new wave of criticism: the population and media such as 'Haaretz' accuse him of mishandling the conflict, lack of respect for the hostages and their families and lack of leadership at the head of the Israeli Executive.

#Press #review #Netanyahu #running #lies #39Haaretz39 #attacks #Israeli #prime #minister