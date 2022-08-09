We dedicate a Press Review to the “mysterious sinkhole in Chile that doubles in size in a week,” according to ‘El Mundo’. The hole, found on June 30, would already measure 50 meters in diameter and 200 meters deep, according to the Reuters agency, a hole in which the monument of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris would fit. The inhabitants of the area, in the Atacama region, blame the mining multinationals that exploit the territory’s copper and gold with “illegal practices.”

