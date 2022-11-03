We open a Press Review with the Russian media ‘RT’ and ‘Kommersant’ that point out that Moscow is asking London for an explanation as a result of an alleged message that Liz Truss would have sent to Blinken after the explosions in the Nord Stream gas pipelines saying “it’s done”. The ‘Daily Mail’ highlights that the US considers the accusation “ridiculous”, however the British media assures that Truss’s iCloud was hacked a few months ago, but that it would be “unlikely” that she had continued to use it.

