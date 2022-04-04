We open Press Review with a selection of covers that highlight the massacre of civilians on the outskirts of kyiv known after the withdrawal of Russian troops. We comment on the editorial in ‘Le Monde’, which calls for stronger action by the EU against Moscow, and that in ‘El País’, which points out that Mariúpol will be the key player in resolving the conflict. We see how the Russian official press reproduces the Kremlin’s speech, which describes Bucha’s images as a “provocation” of kyiv.

