We opened Press Review in Morocco, where rescue efforts continue after the deadly earthquake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale that until September 11 left nearly 2,500 dead and a similar number of injured. The international media, including ‘L’Orient-Le Jour’, from Lebanon, headlined this Monday with the lack of speed of the authorities in accessing international aid. So far, King Mohamed VI has only given the green light for four countries to attend.

