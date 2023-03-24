We open the Press Review commenting on an article from ‘Al Jazeera’ that includes some of the cases of the at least 136 Russians who have been sentenced to prison for allegedly issuing ‘fake news’ against the performance of their Army in Ukraine. All of this is framed within the strict information control regulations that the Kremlin promoted at the beginning of its “military operation” and that leave at least 482 defendants, according to reports from the human rights organization ‘OVD-Info’.

