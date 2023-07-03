We open the Press Review with an article from ‘La Vanguardia’ about the man who has flown the most by plane in the world. The Catalan newspaper tells the story of Tom Stuker, a 69-year-old American who bought a lifetime pass with United Airlines in 1990. Since then, Stuker has traveled to more than a hundred countries and has traveled at least 37,000 million kilometers by plane .
