We open Press Review with the problem that many families are facing in the face of the Argentine presidential elections: political differences. The podcast ‘El Hilo’ narrates the unrest of a family in which the father, Diego, is going to vote for the progressive candidate Sergio Massa and his eldest son, Mateo, for the extreme right option, Javier Milei.
Clarification: ‘El Hilo’ is a podcast produced by Radio Ambulante Estudios, which in turn is part of the American broadcasting service ‘NPR’.
