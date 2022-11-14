We open Revista de Prensa with an excerpt from an interview given by the former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, to the media ‘ABC News’ on his program ‘World News Tonight’. During the conversation with journalist David Muir, Pence was asked about the assault on Capitol Hill and about Trump’s tweet accusing him of “not doing what should have been done” when he was in the chamber certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory. “He angered me,” he stated, after a long silence.

