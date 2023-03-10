We open Revista de Prensa commenting on an article from ‘The Washington Post’ that summarizes the latest episodes related to the kidnapping of four Americans by, allegedly, the Mexican Gulf Cartel. On Thursday, five handcuffed men were found in a truck, who are said to be linked to the incident, with an apology letter attributed to the criminal group. In the United States, Republicans are calling for cartels to be considered terrorist groups.

