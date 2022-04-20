We dedicate Press Review to review the French media that raise the keys to the electoral debate on April 20 between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. ‘Le Monde’ highlights the positions in the confrontation between the two candidates and ‘Libération’ talks about the challenges of this face to face. ‘Mediapart’ calls to vote for Macron, much to his regret, but “against fear” of the extreme right. And ‘Street Press’ points out the “ultras” support for the candidate of the National Association (RN).

