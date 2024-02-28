





We open Press Review with the headlines from the French print media, which widely agree criticize Emmanuel Macron's statements about “not ruling out” sending European troops to fight Ukraine. Some words that caused astonishment outside and inside France due to the escalation of war with Russia that would mean having soldiers from the community bloc deployed on Ukrainian soil. “The president put on the mantle of wartime head of state standing upright in front of Putin, but he did so without troops or ammunition,” concludes the 'Le Figaro' editorial.