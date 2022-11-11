We open Press Review by reviewing the main headlines of the French and Italian media, which carry on their front pages the tensions of recent days between the Executive of Emmanuel Macron and that of the far-right Giorgia Meloni due to the landing of the humanitarian ship ‘ Ocean Viking’, which from Rome refused to let dock in their ports. This news has brought serious repercussions between both nations.

