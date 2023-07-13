Revenge of the ex

There disappointing performance by Ferrari last weekend at Silverstone, when the Maranello team crashed – with both of its cars – to the limits of the points zone in the British GP, he reopened the endless discussions relating to the crisis the Maranello team has been in for years now. And yet, a few garages away from the Cavallino one, there was an Italian engineer who knows Ferrari well and who was celebrating a great result: the reference is obviously to Andrea Stellanew McLaren team principal, returned to the podium in his home race with Lando Norris.

Brain drain

The step forward made by the Woking team between Austria and Silvestone was impressive and brought back a thorny problem for Ferrari: that of the escape of the thick technicians. A delicate and interesting topic, which was addressed by Fulvio Solms on Sports Courier. The trend is clear: many of the engineers leaving Ferrari – often after being shown to the door – contributed decisively to the subsequent successes of many of Maranello’s opponents.

A long list

The most sensational cases were those of Aldo Costa and James Allison, fundamental elements of the cycle of Mercedes triumphs, but the list of names is long and would require some reflections on the management of talent within the Scuderia. Formula 1 itself, if you think about it, is now led by a man – Stefano Domenicali – who contributed to writing important pages of the Ferrari epic of the early 2000s.

“[…] Stella, Sanchez, Allison, Sassi, Tortora, Mekies and Domenicali […] they are men […] which have been dismissed more or less badly by Ferrari itself – recalled Solms – or they have decided to pack boxes and change neighborhoods. […] So why is Ferrari used to harm itself, and masochistically continue to do it? Maybe because really, as they say in the English teams, there’s too much politics, or maybe because the right men are sometimes deployed in the wrong roles. […]. Certainly – continues Solms in his analysis – the choice of the couple Marchionne-Arrivabene to push away the number ones to grow second and third rows was fatal. […] Nor does Fred Vasseur’s “we’ll make noise”, complete with a bombastic announcement of upcoming phenomenal arrivals: those who have been working inside for years […] perceives distrust and does not take risks. So the snake ends up eating its own tail”.