In this special issue of Revista de Prensa we discuss the possibility that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, could lead a movement of countries to start peace negotiations. We continue with the failed attempt of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and we ended up focusing on Nicaragua, the only country in the region that voted against the call for Russia to leave Ukraine in the vote of the General Assembly of Nations United.