We open the Press Review commenting on the main headlines of the Argentine and Saudi press after the first unexpected defeat of the Albiceleste team in their World Cup debut in Qatar. The team led by Lionel Messi fell to Saudi Arabia 2-1. A surprise defeat after the Argentines took the lead on the scoreboard. “One of the hardest hits”, highlights ‘La Nación’.

#Press #review #Landslide #challenge #Argentine #press #surprise #defeat #albiceleste #Qatar