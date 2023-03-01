We open Revista de Prensa commenting on a report by the independent Russian media ‘Moscow Times’ that reports that the Kremlin’s lack of transparency in counting casualties in Ukraine has led independent local journalists to assume the task of identifying, verifying and counting the deaths of Russian soldiers . The local media ‘Mediazone’, together with the Russian ‘BBC’ service, have created a national database in which there are at least 15,000 names, a figure that could be at least double.

