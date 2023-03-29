We open a press review on the subject of Ukrainian minors forcibly deported to Russia, an issue that is once again in the media spotlight after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for this war crime. According to kyiv, more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children have been taken to Russian territory. We close with the ‘AP’ agency’s interview with Volodímir Zelenski, who warns that any Russian victory would be dangerous for Ukrainian morale.

