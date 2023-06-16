We open the Press Review with the initial reports from the Japanese and international media about the change in a century-old law in Japan, that of sexual consent. This has remained undisturbed from 1907 until now and, among other things, raises the age of consent from 13 to 16 years; redefines the crime of rape and prohibits “photo voyeurism.” Until now, Japan was one of the developed countries with the lowest age of consent.

