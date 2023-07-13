We open the Press Review with the headlines from the United Kingdom, which open with the identity of the presenter who paid a minor in exchange for sexual photos: Huw Edwards. His wife, Vicky Flind, released a statement on his behalf to point out that he is hospitalized for “mental health issues” and that he will speak for himself when he is able to. Police have determined that the presenter did not commit “any crime”, but he still faces an internal investigation at the ‘BBC’.

