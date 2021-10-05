Following the global fall of Facebook and the revelations of former employee Frances Haugen, we review how the ‘New York Times’ and the ‘Washington Post’ address the power of Zuckerberg’s platform and we look at Russia’s will for greater digital sovereignty, highlighted by the ‘Moscow Times’. We continue with ‘Le Monde’, ‘Libération’ and ‘Mediapart’ coverage of the report on the sexual abuse of minors by members of the French Catholic Church and we end with ‘RTVC’ images of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

.