





08:03 We open Press Review with an analysis of the Qatari network ‘Al Jazeera’ that highlights the latest actions of Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war. © France 24

We open Press Review with an analysis of the Qatari network ‘Al Jazeera’, which highlights the latest actions of Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war. Regarding the Israeli Armed Forces, the media states that in the last week the only progress has materialized with the siege of the Al-Shifa hospital and other health centers, which it calls a “war against hospitals” in Gaza. For its part, he affirms that Hamas is waiting to fight face to face when the conflict moves to the web of narrow streets in dense urban centers and that it does seem an exaggeration that the Islamist group claims to have “totally or partially destroyed” 160 military vehicles. From Israel.