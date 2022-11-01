We open Press Review with an opinion piece by ‘Al Jazeera’ political analyst Marwan Bishara who highlights that “Israel is not a democracy” due to the system of occupation and oppression against the Palestinian population. On the other hand, given the possible return to power of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘The Guardian’ and ‘elDiario.es’ indicate that the participation of the Arab minority with the right to vote is decisive. We close with the “wedding boom in Russia”, by the ‘Moscow Times’.

