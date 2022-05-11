We dedicate Revista de Prensa to the media coverage of the assassination of the Al-Jazeera correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh. The journalist was fatally shot in the head, despite being identified as a press officer and wearing a protective helmet. We see how the Qatari chain covers it, which attributes the death to Israeli forces, a version confirmed by other journalists at the scene. And we review how media around the world treat it.

