





06:28

We open Press Review with a report from 'The Intercept' that reconstructs the last five hours of life of Samer Abu Daqqa, cameraman for the Qatari television network 'Al Jazeera', after being the victim of an Israeli bombing in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 15. The independent American media points out in its investigation the Israeli Army for blocking the passage of emergency teams to save Daqqa. When they managed to reach him, five hours later, he had already died.