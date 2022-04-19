We open a Press Review with ‘Al Jazeera’ and ‘Wafa’, which address the Israeli air attack on the Gaza Strip early this Tuesday. We continue with Putin’s award to soldiers investigated by the ICC for alleged war crimes in Bucha, by ‘Bloomberg’, and with the difficulties of the Russian offensive in Donbas, by the ‘Moscow Times’. We close with the espionage of Catalan politicians and activists revealed by ‘CitizenLab’ and the ‘New Yorker’ magazine.

#Press #review #Israel #attacks #Gaza #tensions #rise #Jerusalem #reports #Jazeera