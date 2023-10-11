





We open Press Review with the coverage of the Israeli media on this latest chapter of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, after the surprise attack by the armed group Hamas on Saturday and the more than 2,000 civilian deaths on both sides. Some publications, such as ‘Haaretz’ or ‘The Jerusalem Post’, wonder if it is time to “take over” the Gaza Strip and also point out the management of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as “deficient.” In recent decades, Israel has occupied Palestinian territory despite complaints of systematically violating the rights of this population.