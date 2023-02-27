We open the Press Review commenting on a report by the American media ‘The New York Times’ about the alternatives that the Chinese government is proposing to encourage birth rates after the country suffered a population decrease in 2022 for the first time since 1960. In the region In Sichuan, the fifth most populous, all restrictions have been removed, allowing even single mothers to have as many children as they want, a feat hitherto unthinkable.

#Press #review #China #time #reverse #strict #birth #policies #York #Times