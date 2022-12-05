





We open a press review by reviewing the main headlines of the Iranian newspapers, which criticize on their front pages the “double standards” of the United Kingdom after the declarations of the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to provide the police with “everything they need” to contain the protests and strikes that are expected in the coming days due to the high cost of living. All this while, in parallel, they criticize the actions of the Iranian security forces in their management of the anti-government protests.