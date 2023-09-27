





06:51 We open Press Review with the investiture session of the conservative Alberto Nuñez Feijóo in Spain which, according to experts, has become a motion of censure against the acting president, Pedro Sánchez. © France 24

We open Press Review with the investiture session of the conservative Alberto Nuñez Feijóo in Spain which, according to experts, has become a motion of censure against the acting president, Pedro Sánchez. The head of the Popular Party (PP) does not have the absolute majority of at least 176 seats necessary to become president. With the votes of his formation, the extreme right of Vox and other minority formations, Feijóo only has 172 supports.