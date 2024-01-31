





We opened Press Review with the war in Gaza, but not on the ground, but with the media coverage of the conflict. The independent media 'The Intercept' published an investigation into the lack of rigor and positioning of the media, especially in the case of 'The New York Times', which published an article about the alleged sexual violence carried out by Hamas on October 7 which would contain inaccuracies and marked bias.