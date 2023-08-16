We open the Press Review with an editorial from the Burkina Faso newspaper ‘Wakat Séra’ that asks: “Is there or is there not a transition underway in Niger?”. The media outlet affirms that the positions are still far removed: while the military junta affirms that the country has already entered a transition, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) does not rule out military intervention to restore democratic order in the country of the Sahel. In conclusion, says ‘Wakat Séra’, “the stars are far from aligning” while life goes on.

