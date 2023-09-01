Home weekend

The home race is finally here. Monza is ready to embrace Ferrari for the last European round of 2023. A complex season so far for the Maranello team, which has collected just three podiums in the whole year and is currently in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings. The results collected in Baku and Spa, the two tracks where Charles Leclerc in particular managed to shine the most, provide the illusion of being able to experience a weekend fuller of satisfactions in the Temple of Speed ​​than that of Zandvoort. In Holland, the Prancing Horse was only able to limit the damage thanks to the fifth place achieved by Carlos Sainz.

The usual problem is represented by the technical characteristics of the SF-23 and the poor predictability of its performance. Certainly, compared to what was seen at Zandvoort, tests should no longer be carried out in free practice, at least for this weekend. In fact, the characteristics of Monza are too particular for it to make sense to experiment with technical solutions here that can then also be applied to other tracks or, perhaps, in 2024. My colleague Fulvio Solms, in the Corriere dello Sport, tried to outline in detail what are the expectations for the three Italian days of the red.

Possible podium

“[…] who says this is Binotto’s legacy and is not even excluded, but the alibi cannot last indefinitely. […]. The Friday experiments already seen in Zandvoort to solve the flaws will continue elsewhere, on the most problematic circuits that offer themselves as a test bed. Here you go to the track with completely unloaded aerodynamics […] because Monza is a bit like Spa […]: pure speed […]. In short, a weekend […] which on the one hand allows you to breathe, even talking about a possible podium, but on the other hand condemns you to give something to the public. […]”.