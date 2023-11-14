





We open Press Review with an infographic report from the Qatari network ‘Al Jazeera’, which compares what a destruction similar to that caused by the Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip would be like if it occurred in some of the most iconic cities in the world, like New York, Beijing or Paris. Some infographics that seek to make the non-local public understand the dimensions of the catastrophe in the Palestinian enclave, where half of the residential infrastructure has already been affected by the air attacks by the Israeli Army.