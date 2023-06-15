





We open the Press Review reviewing the covers of the main European Mediterranean media after the deadly shipwreck of June 14 in Hellenic waters. It is believed that a boat that welcomed more than 700 migrants from countries such as Pakistan, Syria or Egypt and that leaves at least 79 dead and only 104 survivors, so the number of victims could be much higher. Faced with the tragedy, the Greek newspaper ‘Ta Nea’ wonders what else has to happen for Europe to react.