We open Press Review with an analysis from the American media ‘The Washington Post’ that maintains that Israel abuses the exceptional nature of administrative detentions to capture thousands of Palestinians without charges and indefinitely. An extreme that, according to the UN and the European Union in 2012, undermines the functioning of the rule of law. Likewise, we comment on an investigation by the ‘BBC’ in which it reveals that Hamas planned, together with five Palestinian armed militias, the attacks of October 7, an operation with joint rehearsals and simulations that began in 2020.