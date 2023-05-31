We open the press review commenting on a report from ‘USA Today’ in which it is graphically described, through the testimonies of civilians, how are the processes of deportation of citizens in conflict zones in Ukraine to Russia by Kremlin troops . Arbitrary arrests, endless transfers by bus, checkpoints with interrogations and violence, and a transfer thousands of kilometers from their homes with no prospects for the future.

