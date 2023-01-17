We dedicate Press Review to reviewing the state of the protests in Iran four months after the mobilizations unleashed after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. With ‘Público’ and ‘Radio Free Europe’ we address the figures of the repression that is counted in more than 500 deaths, 17 sentenced to death and five executed. We commented on ‘PBS’, ‘Middle East Eye’ and ‘Iran International’ reports on the current situation and prospects of the movement.
#Press #review #Hope #anger #despair #months #protests #Iran #international #press
Free Match | The body of a Russian volunteer was found on the train – the aunt disappeared last year
Georgi Gagloev's death is suspected to have been violent.Russian free athlete Georgi Gagloev has died under unclear circumstances. Gagloev's death...
Leave a Reply