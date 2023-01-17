We dedicate Press Review to reviewing the state of the protests in Iran four months after the mobilizations unleashed after the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. With ‘Público’ and ‘Radio Free Europe’ we address the figures of the repression that is counted in more than 500 deaths, 17 sentenced to death and five executed. We commented on ‘PBS’, ‘Middle East Eye’ and ‘Iran International’ reports on the current situation and prospects of the movement.

