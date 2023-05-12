We open the Press Review reviewing the headlines of the Mexican media, which this Friday, May 12, report the historic sentence in favor of Carmen Sánchez, a woman who was sprayed with acid by her ex-partner. The man was sentenced to more than 46 years in prison for attempted femicide. The decision of the Superior Court of the State of Mexico is unprecedented. It is the first time that the Aztec country judges an issue of male violence with acid as attempted femicide.

