We open Press Review with two of the leading media in Israel, which carry in their editorials totally opposite opinions about the latest events of their State’s war against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. The progressive media ‘Haaretz’ mentions that the coalition cabinet must dismiss Benjamin Netanyahu after he criticized defense systems in times of war. The conservative ‘Jerusalem Post’ denounces a wave of anti-Semitic protests in the West “without impunity.”

