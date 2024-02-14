





05:29 We open Press Review with an explanatory article from the Qatari network 'Al Jazeera' which, based on the most recent report from the Amnesty International organization, asks whether Israel is violating international law in the southern city of Rafah, Gaza. © France 24

We open Press Review with an explanatory article from the Qatari network 'Al Jazeera' which, based on the most recent report by the organization Amnesty International, asks whether Israel is violating international law in the southern city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to information obtained by Amnesty, the Tel Aviv Army has committed war crimes on four occasions since December in the city, killing 95 people, 42 of them minors. The evidence collected also confirms that no legitimate military objectives were found that justified such large-scale attacks against the civilian population.