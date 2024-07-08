British press celebrates Hamilton

There is politics – national and international – there is the Wimbledon tournament, but there is also him and it could not be otherwise. Among the newspapers that crowd the newsstands on Monday mornings in England, one of the protagonists is certainly Lewis Hamiltonfresh winner at Silverstone of his ninth British GP in his career – an absolute record for a single race in the history of F1 – and again on the top step of the podium at 945 days since the last time. It was the 2021 Saudi Arabia GP, seven days before the infamous 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, which changed the course of history in the Circus.

The references to the “curse” Abu Dhabi’s battle finally broken there is no shortage of them in the newspapers across the Channel: “A moving Lewis ends the long wait for redemption” is the headline in the opening of its sports section Daily Mailwhich also underlines how Hamilton, with this victory, has finally “chased away the ghosts of Abu Dhabi“. On the opposite page, remaining in British territory, a disappointed Lando Norris acts as a counterpoint, defined as “frustrated” for yet another missed victory.

“Pits coming home”

“Tears of a Crown“, writes instead the Daily Expresswhich highlights – in addition to the emotion of the champion from Stevenage – how Hamilton has returned “the king of silverstone“. Even the The Independent and the The Guardian they focus above all on the “home win number nine“, which allows him to surpass the record of eight victories on a single track, which the #44 shared until yesterday with Michael Schumacher. A victory that came, underlines the Guardianshowing “mastery in wet track conditions“.

Among the more imaginative titles, the popular one deserves a mention Daily Mirrorwhich plays on the historic – and so far unsuccessful – slogan of the English national football team, “It’s coming home“, declining it in F1 sauce to highlight the Hamilton’s victory came thanks to a providential pit stop made at the right time. The opening of the sports section thus becomes an iconic “Pits coming home“Hats off to Sir Lewis.