We open Press Review with exclusive information published by ‘The Washington Post’ about the evidence collected in the five weeks following the violent incursion of the Islamist group Hamas in southern Israel. According to the evidence indicated by members of the intelligence agencies of the West and the Middle East, the militants sought to cause greater damage than they caused, that they were prepared for it and the final objective could be to replicate the violent escalation in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian National Authority. The American media also claims that the attack was planned for more than a year and that Hamas’s military partners remained out of the operation.