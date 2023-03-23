





We open Revista de Prensa commenting on a report from the US media ‘USA Today’ which states that the data on homicidal violence by gunshot wounds against minors in the nation are three times higher within the home than in mass shootings reported in schools . Between 2018 and 2022, 866 children under the age of 17 were shot at in their homes and 621 died. In schools, for the same period, there were 268 victims of shooting. Of them, 75 died.