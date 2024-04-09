





We open Press Review with Nicaragua's accusation against Germany, which has taken the European country before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its arms sales to Israel. For Managua, this represents complicity in the killing of civilians in Gaza and, therefore, in an attempted genocide. For its part, Berlin assures that neither its country nor Israel are violating International Law and remains firm in the defense of its ally in the Middle East.