We open Press Review with media coverage of the war between Israel and the armed group Hamas, which has resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths on both sides. The Palestinian and Arab press highlights the great human cost after Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in destruction. The blockade of food and electricity supplies is also affecting the civilian population of the Palestinian territory, which endures the bombing by Israeli aircraft.

#Press #review #Gaza #neighborhoods #completely #erased #Palestinian #press #human #cost #conflict