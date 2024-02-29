





We open Press Review with the cover and one of the editorials of the French media 'Libération', which this Thursday, February 29, highlights the number of people killed by Israel's attacks in Gaza since October 7, in retaliation for the lethal assaults of Hamas. There are already more than 30,000 fatalities, a number that could be underrepresented by the number of bodies lying under the rubble. The media affirms that the treatment that Gazans have received is “intolerable” and that a successful ceasefire must be negotiated, as well as the release of Palestinian hostages and prisoners in order to be able to “imperatively” build a future for the enclave “with the Palestinians.”